Allergy season ‘a bit worse’ than usual in East Texas

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A look around your neighborhood at all the blooming trees, plants and shrubs alerts you: it’s allergy season in East Texas.
“In Florida, I never had that kind of problem until I moved here,” said Jeannie Schoenthaler, who suffers from Allergies.
Schoenthaler recently moved to Texas from Florida and has had allergy symptoms of sneezing, eye pressure and nose drainage.
“The first time I went to the doctor I didn’t realize it was a sinus headache, I thought it was a migraine, so they told me it was sinuses and they gave me a prescription to take. It helped, but once the prescription is gone about three weeks later I got it again,” said Schoenthaler.
Pharmacist Matt Baker says they have they seen an increase of people coming in this year looking for relief from allergies.
“Texas definitely does have a strong allergy season every year and with all of the rain maybe it’s a little worse than last year, but I think once that pollen starts falling every year, we see people coming in. This year is a little bit worse,” said Baker.
He says prevention methods such as staying indoors, keeping windows closed and purchasing over the counter medicines can help.
“Generally, the mainstay of therapy for allergies is antihistamines, plenty of them are available over the counter Zyrtec, Claritin, Allegra they work really well to help relieve those symptoms to help dry up that runny nose,” said Dr. Baker.
Schoenthaler said she plans to get an allergy test next but is thankful for Claritin and the help of the pharmacy to help her with her allergies.
“They actually were able to tell me which one to get, which one works the best, which one is the better one to get and I actually take one of the ones on the shelf,” said Schoenthaler.
According to The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, over 200 million American adults and six million children experience seasonal allergies every year.
