Silsbee man arrested again after Tyler County grand jury indictment on child porn charge

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A Silsbee man was arrested again after a Tyler County grand jury indicted him on a felony child porn charge earlier this month in connection to an investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
Billy Cain, 56, was booked into the Tyler County Jail on a felony possession with the intent to promote child pornography charge. He has since posted bail on a bond amount of $75,000 and has been released from the jail.
Cain was first arrested in connection to this case back in November of 2018. His original charge was promotion of child pornography, according to a press release. District Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker preset his bond amount at $50,000 for that charge.
Cain posted bail on that amount and had been released from Tyler County Jail when he was indicted.
Justin Methvin, 29, of Colmesneil, was also arrested at that time. He was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.
Justice of the Peace Trisher Ford set his bond amount at $4,000. Methvin has since posted bail on that bond amount and has been released from the Tyler County Jail, the press release stated.
According to the press release, TCSO deputies assisted Child Exploitation Unit investigators with executing a search warrant in Fred on Oct. 17, 2018.
“After receiving a CyberTip of possible child pornography, investigators with the Child Exploitation Unit were able to verify the credibility of the tip and were able to determine the location of the source,” the press release stated.
Authorities then executed a search warrant in the southern part of Tyler County, and an arrest warrant was issued for Cain, the press release stated.
TSCO deputies and investigators with the Child Exploitation Unit served another warrant at a home in Colmesneil on Nov. 6, 2018. After they seized evidence at that home, Methvin was arrested for possession of child pornography and taken to the county jail, the press release stated.
