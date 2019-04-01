Students at SFA learn skills to teach people with visual impairments

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Statistics show the number of people in the U.S. with visual impairment is expected to double by the year 2050.
Stephen F. Austin State University is one of the few in the nation offering an undergraduate program aimed at providing more resources to those who are blind.
“My parrellel traffic is going right now.”
Kennedy Pohlmeyer is learning how to walk.
“I’m using the touch technique to make sure both sides are clear,” she said.
Without using her eyesight. She and along with other students wear blindfolds, hold caned, and learn how to rely on their other senses to navigate their way around downtown Lufkin.
“When you have the blindfold on, you pay attention to things you usually wouldn’t pay attention to like hearing, like when cars go by or when a door would open inside or the texture of the building cause that can help determine where you are and where you’re going,” Kennedy said.
She’s taking part in the orientation and mobility program with SFA. There, they learn a unique set of skills that they’ll eventually use to teach people with visual impairments.
“We do have the projected increase on visual impairment over the next 10 to 15 years where they’re looking at doubling the number of visual impairments based on the aging population that we have,” said SFA professor Jennifer Perry.
Perry said for each person who may lose their vision, there is a demand for a seeing person to act as a trainer. That training is something that Kennedy hopes to offer one day in the future, so those with visual impairments gain independence.
“I think this is important because some people need to know their everyday skills and what we take for granted they can’t really do, so I want to be able to help them to the best of my abilities to be able to be on their own,” Kennedy said.
There are two orientation and mobility programs offered at SFA - one at the undergraduate level and another at the graduate level.
