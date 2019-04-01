TOP 20: Two East Texans move forward in American Idol competition

HAWAII (KLTV) - Two young women from East Texas are moving on in “American Idol" after making it into the top 20.
Riley Thompson of Mabank and Laci Kaye Booth of Livingston have made it into this season’s Top 20. They performed at Disney Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Hawaii. Their performances were aired during Sunday’s episode.
Thompson sang “Mama’s Broken Heart,” made famous famous by another East Texas native, Miranda Lambert.
After her performance she was dubbed “Country’s Sweetheart” by American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
Mabank HHS Cheer tweeted afterwards, “She was our Sweetheart first!!”
Thompson, a student and cheerleader for Mabank High School responded, “Don’t worry. I’ll never forget where I came from.”
Booth performed “Georgia on My Mind,” made famous by Ray Charles.
During her performance, Bryan remarked that “she is special" and Katy Perry said “she is the definition of a diamond in the rough.”
Both Booth and Thompson will perform again in Hawaii during Monday night’s episode of “American Idol” at 7 p.m. on ABC.
RELATED:
- 2 East Texans moving on to American Idol’s Top 40 in Hawaii
- WEBXTRA: Riley Thomspon hopes to be next American Idol
- LIVE: ‘American Idol’ contestant Laci Kaye Booth stops by East Texas Now
- Hollywood-bound: Riley Thompson reaches next level in ‘American Idol’ competition
- Idol contestant from Livingston brings soulful country sound to the show
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.