Amber Alert issued for missing KY teen, could be headed to TX

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl out of Dawson Springs, Kentucky.
Lauryn Sizemore was last seen on March 30 wearing a gray hoodie with black strings.
Officials said she is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 4′8″ and weighs 130 pounds. Her Amber Alert report says her identifying feature is a lazy eye.
Officials said Lauryn was last seen inside her bedroom in Dawson Springs.
Around 9:30 p.m. she was noticed as missing from her home.
Officials said she is believed to be with her step-grandfather Glenn Eugene Harper. He is approximately 56, driving a maroon 2004 Hyundai Sonata.
He is described as a white male with gray hair and brown eyes, weighing around 245 pounds.
His Kentucky Temp Tag reads 955994 with VIN number KMHWF25S24A935157.
One back door on the vehicle has a black plastic missing piece according to officials.
Officials said Harper told a friend of his that he was going to Texas. His brother and father live together in the Houston Texas area.
