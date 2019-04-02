Angelina County DA to submit request for investigation of county commissioner

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A formal request will soon be submitted to investigate an Angelina County commissioner.
On Tuesday, the Angelina County District Attorney’s office confirmed that they’ve asked the Texas Rangers office to to look into Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire.
District Attorney Joe Martin says the investigation is regarding some expenditures made on behalf of Cheshire relating to improper use of county funds. Martin explains that commissioner Cheshire bought some tracking devices some time ago for county vehicles.
He says one of those tracking devices was placed on a vehicle belonging to the Cheshire family. Tracking devices require a service to locate and track a person. Martin says the investigation is not about whether he bought the devices, but about the tracking service — paid by county dollars and used on a personal vehicle.
Martin says the investigation will determine Cheshire’s intention.
KTRE also spoke with Cheshire, who says he doesn’t know of any investigation. He says he did submit a request to be investigated on March 13th to clear his name concerning some invoices. But Cheshire says it was not over tracking devices.
This is a developing story. We’ll have updates as we learn more.
