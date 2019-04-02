Crockett murder suspect booked into Houston County jail

HOUSTON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A man accused of shooting another has been booked into the Houston County jail.
According to the Crockett Police Department, 46-year-old Willie James Jones, of Crockett, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Artimas Dewayne Lockhart, of Crockett, on March 26.
Crockett police reports Jones allegedly approached the car Lockhart and another person were sitting in and shot through the driver side window, shattering the glass and striking Lockhart at least two times.
Jail records show Jones was booked into the Houston County Jail on April 1 and charged with murder.
Jones was previously hospitalized for injuries sustained during the altercation. Crockett police reported Lockhart had reportedly returned fire and struck Jones. During his time at the hospital, Jones was under constant supervision by a Crockett police officer.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.