East Texas Ag News: Stocking rate for cattle pastures

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Do you know your stocking rate? This is the carrying capacity of a pasture.
Experienced stockmen know this rate can change with the season and the climate.
Right now, you may be able to stock one cow for every two acres at this time of year. This will change once summer kicks in.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina County says the type of forage available may be misleading.
Agents tell us they’ve seen all types of pastures including lots of standing grasses, with poor grazing grass or where higher quality bermuda is removed.
They say you should look at your cattle, but also walk around and study your grasses
For the latest local Ag news, visit ETXAgNews.com.