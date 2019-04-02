Livingston men arrested with drugs, paraphernalia, after numerous citizen complaints

Two men were in the vehicle: Travia Levar Davis, Jr., 20, and Jasean Dewayne Johnson, 24. Both men are from Livingston, police say. During the stop officers smelled marijuana coming from the car, and began to investigate. Inside the car they located illegal narcotics inside the car. They said it was packaged to sell, and there were other accessories commonly used in packaging and selling narcotics. The evidence was recovered from the vehicle and money was taken from both men during the investigation.