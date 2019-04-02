Livingston men arrested with drugs, paraphernalia, after numerous citizen complaints

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Two men who were arrested after a traffic stop had been the subject of numerous citizen complaints about selling drugs, according to Livingston Police Department.
On March 28, 2019, at approximately 12:30 a.m., police say they conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala in the 900 block of Forest Hollow.
Two men were in the vehicle: Travia Levar Davis, Jr., 20, and Jasean Dewayne Johnson, 24. Both men are from Livingston, police say. During the stop officers smelled marijuana coming from the car, and began to investigate. Inside the car they located illegal narcotics inside the car. They said it was packaged to sell, and there were other accessories commonly used in packaging and selling narcotics. The evidence was recovered from the vehicle and money was taken from both men during the investigation.
The illegal narcotics were later identified as synthetic marijuana, as well as marijuana.
Livingston police say they have received numerous complaints from citizens in the area about the two men arrested, saying they were selling drugs. Police say they will continue the investigation and patrols of the area. More arrests could be made, they say.
Johnson and Davis are charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a first degree felony, and delivery of marijuana, a state jail felony.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.