Lufkin City Council approves option contract for prospective company

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Council members approved on Tuesday for the City of Lufkin to enter into an option contract for a prospective company.
Economic Development Director Bob Samford said this will give the un-named company a time period to determine if they would consider purchasing land in Lufkin.
Samford said the option contract will give the company time to secure funding and financial obligations to execute their projects.
“There will be financial obligations from the company to the city for the time period that we hold this specific land up for future development,” Samford said. “So we will get some financial incentives from this company to execute this contract.”
Samford said the name and location will be announced once the company is prepared to move forward after securing their funding.
