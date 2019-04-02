Mediterranean-inspired chicken and rice skillet supper

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Here is another delicious recipe that will help you get dinner on the table in a hurry and is absolutely full of flavor.
Mediterranean-influenced Chicken & Rice skillet
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- one pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs, seasoned with salt and pepper
- 2 to 3 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 medium bell pepper, any color, diced
- one 8 ounce package “Ready Rice," or 2 cups of your own precooked rice
- 28 ounce can tomatoes with liquid
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (if desired)
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 small can pitted and sliced black olives, drained
- crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese, for topping individual bowls
Directions
In a large skillet, heat oil on medium-high. Season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper, then place in hot skillet, and sauté until lightly browned, 4–5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
Add garlic and onion to skillet, and sauté for 1 minute. Add bell pepper, and sauté for 2 more minutes. Add rice, and stir until lightly toasted and combined with vegetables.
Add tomatoes with liquid, red pepper flakes, olives and cumin to skillet and stir to combine. If tomatoes are whole, smash with wooden spoon to break up a bit.
Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer.
Place chicken on top of tomato-rice mixture. Cover and cook for 5 minutes. Turn off heat, and let sit on stovetop, covered, for 5 minutes.
To serve, place in soup bowls and then sprinkle queso fresco over the top of chicken-rice mixture. Makes about four servings.
