Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspect’s potential involvement in drive-by shootings

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of recent drive-by shootings in the county. 19-year-old Bryan Martinez was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also the primary suspect in shooting’s that occurred on Highway 7 and County Road 522. Both shootings occurred on March 25th.
“Investigations started after we had two drive-by shootings in the county," Sheriff Jason Bridges said. "The city during that time frame also had two drive-by shootings.”
Bridges says further investigation into these shootings led him to believe they were gang-related and that they might have one person in common: Martinez.
“Between us and the city sharing information, we were able to establish a suspect," Bridges said. "We knew that suspect had a warrant out for his arrest from a grand jury indictment.”
Bridges says he formed a task force of deputies and investigators who set up in neighborhoods where they believed gang members resided.
“We just basically did a crackdown in those areas to show them we’re not gonna put up with this nonsense," Bridges said. "It was very effective. We worked for two days, doing that. We made eight arrests. Most of those were felony arrests.”
Bridges says Martinez was arrested two days into this operation. He was found with a loaded pistol in his waistband.
“It was the same caliber that was used in the shootings in the county," Bridges said. "Ammunition was the same type.”
Sergeant Brett Ayers with Nacogdoches Police says it’s unclear if Martinez was involved in the two other shootings in the city. He says they are continuing to investigate these shootings alongside the sheriff’s office. Bridges said the weapon and ammunition recovered from the crime scenes will be sent to a forensic specialist to be analyzed. More charges against Martinez are expected to be filed at a later time.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.