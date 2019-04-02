Newton Eagles to be presented state championship rings during ceremony

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - There will be a party in Newton on Thursday after clinching their fifth state championship last December.
The Newton Eagle football team and coaching staff will be getting their state championship rings April 4 at a ceremony that will take place outside of the football stadium starting at 1 pm.
On top of the ring ceremony, the school will be displaying their 2018 State Champion granite monument at Singletary Stadium as well as honoring former head coach and athletic director W.T. Johnston, who last month announced he was retiring.
Johnston made headlines with an inspirational post game speech where he talked about playing with purpose and courage, after he was given just months to live earlier in the year.
According to the Newton Eagles Sports Facebook page, the public is invited out to the event.
