Organizations gather in Angelina County to kickoff child abuse awareness month

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Several organizations gathered Tuesday at the Angelina County Courthouse to put a spotlight on the rising statistics of child abuse.
April is designated as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“Child abuse is a real problem both in Angelina County as well as across the state and country,” said Assistant Angelina County District Attorney Amber Bewley. “It’s often a silent crime where the victims are unknown. So we’re here to draw awareness to it, to draw awareness to the fact that this is a real issue in Angelina County as well as pledge our support to doing what we can to help end child abuse.”
