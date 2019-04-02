Patrick Mahomes announces the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas native wants to give back to the community and is starting his own charity.
Monday night, Kansas City Chief’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes unveiled the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.
He says it’s for kids in under-served communities who, “didn’t have all the opportunities I had.”
The foundation will support initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.
According to a statement on the website, The foundation’s signature program is called 15 FOR 15, which will support 15 youth charitable initiatives that focus on academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies, athletics, children with disabilities, after-school programs and more.
For more information about the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, visit www.15andtheMahomies.org.
