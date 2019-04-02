Public invited to funeral for East Texas K-9 officer

GREENVILLE, TX (KLTV) - The Greenville Police Department is inviting the public to pay respects for one of their beloved K-9 officers.
According to the department, K-9 “Rex” died last Thursday after a battle with Inflammatory Bowel Disease.
After a series of failed treatments, his handlers decided to “humanely euthanize” the animal on March 25th.
The K-9 passed away surrounded by his human family.
Police said Rex would have been 10 years old in June. He had been with the department since December of 2012.
The funeral is open to the public. It starts at 6pm Tuesday April 2nd at Coker Matthews Funeral Home in Greenville.
