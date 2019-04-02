SFA’s Wilbur and Kriesel leading Ladyjacks from circle

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks are in the middle of another great season.
Coach Nicole Dickson and her squad are on pace to hit the 30 win mark for a second straight year. The team’s 72 RPI is the best in the Southland Conference and the only SLC to make it into the top 75. The team is in a four way tie for second place in the conference. They sit just one game back from Northwestern State.
A lot of the success for the team could be credited to freshman Kassidy Wilbur and transfer-junior Ashley Kriesel.
Wilbur has been the go to starter on the weekend series with a 12-10 record, recording 170 strikeouts. Wilbur has been given three SLC players of the week and a USA Softball Collegiate National Player of the Week honor.
“I was not expecting to perform as well as I am,” Wilbur said. “It is different but we have learned and changed everything. I am able to be successful because of the coaches and my teammates. I am here to do whatever I need to from the circle or the batter’s box.”
Wilbur has been joined as a threat by junior college transfer student Kriesel. Kriesel spent her two previous seasons with Galveston college at the NJCAA DI level. So far this year Kriesel has thrown a no-hitter and last week she picked up two of the three wins for the team.
“This has been a good experience,” Kriesel said. “I get a lot of support out there from my team and coaches. They have helped with the transition.”
The two players have caused headaches for opposing teams and the two have been able to learn from each other.
“Since she is really competitive she helps me pick up my game and we both have a competitive place in this team," Kriesel said.
“She is kind of a goof ball,” Wilbur said. “I learned how to have fun. Even in the dugout we are by each other cheering on the team. When I am out there I can always hear her cheering me on. I do the same for her."
The two will look to have another great week. The team will play Baylor on Tuesday night in Waco and then will host Lamar for three games with a double header on Friday and one more on Saturday.
