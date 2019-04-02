Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Tenaha man arrested for online solicitation of minor

CENTER, TX (KTRE) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Tenaha man who was out on bond for a 2017 sexual performance of a child charge again on March 29.
This time, Thomas Clyde Bryant, 21, was arrested for online solicitation of a minor in connection to a different case. He is accused of using a social media account to send inappropriate communications to an underage girl.
Bryant is still being held in the Shelby County Jail on a first-degree felony sexual performance a child charge, a first-degree felony revocation of bond charge, a second-degree felony attempted sexual performance of a child charge, two second-degree online solicitation of a minor charges, a third-degree felony stalking charge, a third-degree felony tampering with physical evidence charge, a Class A misdemeanor display harmful material to a minor charge, a Class B misdemeanor harassment charge, and a Class C misdemeanor obscene display or distribution charge.
Collectively, Bryant’s bond amount was set at $1.915 million.
According to a press release, Bryant used a social media account to make contact with an underage girl on March 24.
Bryant then allegedly started sending inappropriate messages to the girl. Eventually, the girl’s mother intercepted the conversation and contacted the sheriff’s office.
At that point, an SCSO investigator took over the conversation and began communicating with Bryant.
“From March 24-28, 2019, Bryant sent pornographic images and explicit conversations to the social media account,” the press release stated. “Bryant asked the underage female to engage in various sexual activities with him.”
As the result of further investigation, the investigator identified Bryant as the person behind the social media account, the press release stated. The SCSO investigator went to Brant’s home on March 29 to speak to him about the communications.
After Bryant gave the investigator permission to search his phone, the law officer found that the social media app used for the conversation was not installed on the device.
“The investigator stated to Bryant that he believed Bryant deleted the app, and Bryant admitted he did,” the press release stated.
Bryant then agreed to do an interview at the sheriff’s office, and during the course of the interview, he was arrested and booked into the county jail, the press release stated.
“Bryant was previously arrested June 15, 2017, for sexual performance of a child (F-2),” the press release stated. “He was currently out on bond, awaiting the final disposition of his case.”
District Judge James A. Payne issued an order revoking Bryant’s bond for the charge, the press release stated. It also stated that Bryant will not be allowed to bond out on the previous charge.
In connection to Bryant’s previous arrest, he is accused of convincing a 12-year-old girl to send him nude photos.
According to an arrest affidavit, an investigator saw texts written by Bryant on June 12 sent to a 12-year-old girl. Bryant had asked the girl to take and send nude photographs of herself to him, knowing how old she was.
The sheriff’s office obtained arrest warrant for Bryant on June 15, 2017, in connection to the sexual performance of a child charge.
