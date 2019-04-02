Student removed from campus after found with gun at Lufkin Middle School

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A student was removed from campus Monday after being found with a gun.
Lufkin Middle School shared a statement that a school administrator received a tip that a student had a gun on campus. Lufkin ISD police confirmed the situation. The student was removed from campus; no word on whether the student was arrested.
Lufkin ISD says that officers will continue to “be a visible presence” at the school, and they applaud those who reported that the gun was on campus.
Superintendent Torres said, “We encourage our students to say something if they see something. That’s exactly what happened today.”
She added a commendation for police, as well.
“We also applaud our police officers who are always vigilant ensuring that our students and staff members are safe.”
