Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Plenty of sunshine today across East Texas with temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight lows tonight will be in the middle 40s. Tomorrow will be similar with lots of sunshine and even warmer temperatures in the low 70s. As Thursday rolls around we are expecting stronger storms to roll through, out ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will be very warm, in the low 80s. Once the cold front passes between Thursday and Friday we will be left with sunny skies and low 80s for Friday. Saturday and Sunday will both bring storm chances with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. To start off the next work week we will keep the rain chances and warm temperatures.