VIDEO: Lufkin Crime Stoppers seeking public’s help in finding check forger

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole checks from local businesses and cashed them for thousands of dollars.
Investigators in Lufkin are looking for a forger who cashed several stolen checks, and Crime Stoppers has reward money available to encourage an anonymous tipster to help solve the cases and put the criminal in jail,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated.
According to the bulletin, the victims in this case are several East Texas businesses. In at least two of the crimes, the suspect stole checks that had been mailed to a Lufkin-area business and cashed them at Lufkin’s Walmart.
The forger cashed the stolen checks by changing the issued-to name,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated. “He presented valid-looking identification, but it appears that he used fake names and identification documents.”
The suspect got several thousand dollars from each forged check, the bulletin stated.
“Given the amount of money he stole, someone in his life noticed his newfound fortune,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated.
Walmart’s security cameras captured video footage of the forger. On two separate occasions, the suspect wore the same black, pullover sweatshirt with “Just Do It” printed on its front.
“While the videos will help prove the man committed the crimes, investigators first need to identify him, and that’s where you can help,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or knows others who are involved in the crimes is urged to click the “Solve This” at the bottom of the bulletin on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters may also use the Crime Stoppers mobile app or call (936) 639-TIPS.
Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest might be eligible for a reward,” the bulletin stated. “The entire Crime Stoppers process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.”
