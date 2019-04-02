Warming up with spring rains and thunderstorms on the horizon

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The dry air in place will lead to a chilly night, but we will stay well above freezing, with overnight lows in the lower-to-middle 40′s.
As winds shift back to the south for our mid-week, we will thaw out and quickly warm back up to more seasonal norms for this time of year.
By Thursday, an upper level storm system will bring us a 60% chance of scattered thunderstorms, some of which may be strong-to-severe during the day. It won’t be a widespread rain or storm event, but if storms do develop, they will be capable of being rather strong in East Texas.
A much better shot of widespread rain and thunderstorms will return to the Piney Woods this weekend as a deeper storm system could bring us our first good soaking in several weeks. This will lead to a high likelihood of disruptive weather for the upcoming weekend, which means you may want to have some indoor plans lined up.
