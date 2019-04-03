Batman turns 80: America’s ‘Dark Knight’ celebrates 80 years of pop culture icon status

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - One of America’s best-known caped crusaders turns 80 this week.
The Dark Knight celebrated eight decades of fighting crime in Gotham. Batman first appeared in print in Detective Comics #27 on March 30, 1939, the DC official website notes.
Since then, he has appeared in comics, movies, animated films, games and toys.
“Batman is humanity’s timeless hero and he’s just getting started,” the DC website states.
The company is celebrating Batman all year long with Batman-themed events such as Wondercon from March 29-31, Comic-Con International on July 18-21 and Batman Day on Sept. 21.
The celebration kicked off in March at SXSW.
There’s also a Snapchat filter for those who want to don the mask of the Dark Knight. The filter is set against the Gotham City skyline.
