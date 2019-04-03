City council approves TxDOT’s new sidewalk projects

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -J.P Calloway lives near the intersection of Denman Avenue and Chestnut Street and has concerns with the lack of sidewalks.
“I noticed that a lot of people are walking on the street and you have to move over because obviously you don’t want to hit them and people that are riding their bicycles or in danger like I do when I ride around the neighborhood. I have to take the back route instead of the shortest route,” said Calloway.
But thanks to a new agreement with the City of Lufkin and Texas Department of Transportation, new sidewalk projects will be implemented within the city limits.
“We have had a lot of interest over the years in particular when we were doing the town hall meetings with the comprehensive plan in adding sidewalks and bike lanes and things like that, so we are trying to be proactive in doing that,” Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright.
It includes the construction of sidewalks along state highways within the city limits at the following locations:
· E. Denman Ave. on the south side from S. Chestnut St. To S. Medford Dr.
· E. Denman Ave. on the north side from S. Chestnut St. to Harbuck Ave.
· Timberland Dr. on the east side from Denman Ave. to S. Chestnut St.
“I’m all for sidewalks in the area because I think it would necessitate that the children could go to and from school without having to walk on the highway or trespass on other people’s property” said Calloway.
Including local business owners.
“It’s going to benefit because the kids are running across the streets in all different kind of ways and God has been with them and none of the have been have been hit, so I think it’s a great idea,” said Gyln Weaver, Owner of Weaver Car Care.
Residents said most importantly, drivers should also drive with caution.
“At night a lot of children will cross the road either walking or on a bicycle and they don’t have on the proper clothing or reflectors just to slow down and maybe put on your bright lights when you are in a residential area,” said Calloway.
TxDOT’s sidewalk improvements project is scheduled for July 2019.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.