The Coalition, CHI St. Luke’s team up to offer classes to help smokers quit

“We know nicotine and tobacco addiction is the hardest addiction to break,” said Kruk. “On average, it takes the average adult smoker 7 to 9 quit attempts before they ever actually quit. This might just be a quit attempt for somebody who’s coming to the class, or it might actually be the time they quit and quit for good. So, we want to be able to provide that support and allow the participants the chance to have a healthier life.”