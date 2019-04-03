East Texas Ag News: Tips on growing tomato plants

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re looking at what you should keep in mind before you start growing tomatoes.
The Angelina County Texas A&M AgriLife office says there are key characteristics to learn. This includes if a tomato plant is determinate or indeterminate.
Determinate means the tomatoes are a bush-type. These are small, compact plants that grow to a certain height. After that, they will flower and set all their fruit within a short time frame.
On the other hand, indeterminate tomatoes are grown on vines. These continue to grow, flower and set fruit until they’re killed by the first frost. The fruit on these usually mature later than determinate tomatoes. Their harvest period usually lasts two to three months and produces more fruit.
