Father of Livingston man beat to death reacts to mistrial ruling: ‘I just want justice for my son’

(KTRE) - A Livingston man said his family has struggled coping with a judge’s recent decision to declare a mistrial in the case of a Lufkin man accused in his son’s beating death.
On March 27, a Polk County judge declared a mistrial in the case against Matthew Todd Battise. He was arrested in connection to the April 17, 2016, beating death of Spencer James Sadler.
“You go to sleep at night thinking about it and you wake up thinking about it," said William Sadler, Spencer’s father.
Sadler said the original trial had only been underway for three hours when the judge made the decision. He said it appeared to be due to issues brought up by the defense regarding a witness in the case.
The pre-trial hearing for Battise’s new trial will be sometime in May, the Polk County District Attorney has said. He added that the trial will likely be sometime in June or later in the summer.
“Every time they set a trial date, it just brings it back up again," Sadler said. "You just think about it, it never eases up, you know.”
Sadler said his family also struggled understanding why Battise was charged with second-degree manslaughter, rather than murder. He was originally charged with aggravated assault, and the Polk County District Attorney’s Office asked the grand jury to indict Battise on a first-degree felony murder charge. Instead, the grand jury chose to indict him on the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Court documents stated that Battise was indicted after authorities said he caused Sadler’s death by hitting and kicking him.
“How can it be manslaughter? It ought to be murder. It’s just overwhelming why this could happen," said Sadler. “I just want justice for my son.”
