Federal grand jury indicts Livingston man on explosive, gun charges

BEAUMONT, TX (KTRE) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Livingston man who is a known member of the Aryan Brotherhood for possessing an unregistered destructive device and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
“According to the indictment, on Feb. 27, 2019, Chaney is alleged to have been found in possession of an unregistered destructive device and a firearm at his Polk County residence,” a press release stated. “Further investigation revealed Chaney had been previously convicted of forgery in 2007 in Montgomery County, Texas and as a convicted felon is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.”
If Chaney is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each charge, the press release stated.
“This case is being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence, deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition and body armor, and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas.,” the press release stated. “Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.”
The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and it will be prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tommy L. Coleman.
Chaney is still being held in the Polk County Jail. His charges include manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, prohibited weapon, components of explosives, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Collectively, Chaney’s bond amount was set at $220,000.
According to a press release, PCSO deputies and Homeland Security agents executed a felony arrest warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at a home in the 500 block of Cherokee Trail in Indian Springs on Wednesday.
When the deputies arrived at the scene, they arrested Chaney.
“Chaney is a known Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang member and a convicted felon and was believed to be in possession of firearms,” the press release stated.
PCSO detectives also made contact with Nicole McBee inside the residence.
Later, the detectives obtained probable cause to get a warrant to search the home for guns and drugs.
“Deputies were granted the search warrant for the property and the search revealed a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, components of an explosive device, an explosive device, and firearms hidden in floor compartments of the residence,” the press release stated.
According to the press release, federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were contacted to assist with and take possession of the explosive device.
McBee is also still being held in the Polk County Jail. Her charges include manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, prohibited weapons - explosive device, and components of explosives, and her bond amount was set at $210,000.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.