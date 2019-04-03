First Alert: A few strong-to-severe storms possible on Thursday before widespread rains arrive this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The warming trend is underway as southerly winds have returned to East Texas. This south wind will transport in warmer temperatures and higher humidity levels that will be with us for several days to come.
By Thursday, an upper level storm system will bring us a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms, some of which may be strong-to-severe during the day. It won’t be a widespread rain or storm event, but if storms do develop, they will be capable of being rather strong, with the best chance taking place east of the Highway 59 corridor.
A much better shot of widespread rain and thunderstorms will return to the Piney Woods this weekend as a deeper storm system could bring us our first significant heavy rain event in over two months. This will lead to a high likelihood of disruptive weather for the upcoming weekend, which means you may want to have some indoor plans lined up.
Rainfall amounts could reach over three inches before a weak cold front brings in drier air and a return to sunny skies by early next week.
