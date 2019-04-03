Lufkin, Livngston soccer teams moving on to round 3 of playoffs

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers knew they had a tough task at hand Tuesday night and they stepped up to the challenge and beat Midlothian 2-0 in the second round of the 5A playoffs.
“I think we played to the game plan," Coach David McPherson said. "I think at half we made a good adjustment. We talked about moving the ball and they left it on the field. These boys played a full 80 minutes.”
The team got all the scoring from Oscar Ibarra and had plenty of saves by Jeison Cruz Rivas. Midlothian entered the game not giving up a goal since the middle of Feburary and finished district 10-0-1.
“We knew they were dangerous and I know we are dangerous at any given time,” McPherson said. “It is effort and execution and we did that.”
The Panthers are in the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They will now play district rival Jacksonville on Friday.
“They know us and we know them,” McPherson said. "It is going to be a good game. It is going to take everything that we got to keep playing. "
In 4A action, the Livingston Lions also moved on with a 3-0 win over Wharton. Carlos Fernandez started the scoring in the first half and he was followed by Ivan Davalos and Adrian Campos.
