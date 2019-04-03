Lufkin police: Man trying to buy phone robbed at gunpoint

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection to an armed robbery that allegedly occurred in Lufkin Tuesday after a man went to meet someone to buy a cell phone.
The two suspects, Zachery Hagler, 20, and Malcolm Walton, 29, were both charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery. They are both still being held in the Angelina County Jail.
Hagler’s bond amount was set at $200,000, and Walton’s bond amount was set at $250,000.
Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that LPD received a report of a robbery that had just occurred at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim told police that he went to meet someone outside the Cinemark Theater at 109 Miles Way to buy a cell phone, Pebsworth said. When he got to the meeting site, the victim found two men waiting for him.
At that point, one of the men pulled a gun in the victim, and they took his cash, which amounted to $325, Pebsworth stated.
“The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored Dodge truck with the victim following behind them,” Pebsworth said. “The victim eventually lost sight of the vehicle.”
Sometime later, ACSO deputies stopped the suspects’ vehicle near the U.S. Highway 59 North river bridge and took Hagler and Walton into custody.
“The incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending,” Pebsworth said.
