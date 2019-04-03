Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in finding burglary suspect

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to break into a home between Cushing and Douglass on FM 225 on March 21.
According to a press release, a man tried to gain entry into the home by using what is believed to be a pair of channel-lock pliers to break a door knob.
The suspect appears to be a Hispanic man that was driving a red 2004 to 2008 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup with a white sticker on the upper right part of the tailgate, the press release stated.
According to the press release, the suspect came from the direction of Cushing (north) and went that same direction when he left.
“If anyone recognizes the truck or suspect, please contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 560-7777 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-4636,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.