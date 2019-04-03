Texans safety Andre Hal retires from NFL

From the Houston Texans
Houston Texans S Andre Hal announced his retirement from the NFL today.
“One thing I’ve learned in life is that change is inevitable and life goes through seasons,” said Hal. “This season of my life has come to an end. I will be retiring from the NFL. My health did not have anything to do with my decision. I am completely healthy. Thank you to the Houston Texans organization for giving me the opportunity to live my childhood dream. I also want to thank my family and friends for all of their support. I truly appreciate it.”
“When constructing a team, Andre Hal is the type of player you look for,” said Texans General Manager Brian Gaine. “His personal and football character as well as his team-first attitude were evident from the first day he stepped foot in our facility and was exemplified by his willingness to change positions and do what’s best for the team. We appreciate everything Andre has given to this organization over the last five years and we wish him all the best.”
“Andre Hal is the epitome of what it means to be a Houston Texans player. What he overcame last season is nothing short of incredible and is an inspiration to every single person in this building,” said Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien. “Over the last five years, Andre’s leadership, infectious personality in the locker room and play-making skills on the field were instrumental to our success. He’s what this place is all about. Although Andre will be missed, I have no doubt that he will be extremely successful in the next chapter of his life.”
A seventh-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft who converted from cornerback to safety following his rookie season, Hal quickly blossomed into a mainstay in the Texans’ defensive backfield. During his five NFL seasons in Houston, Hal played in 69 career games, including 40 starts, and recorded a team-leading 12 interceptions since 2014. He also owns career tallies of 180 total tackles (124 solo), 31 passes defensed, six tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and two forced fumbles. Hal, 26, was selected as the team’s 2018 Ed Block Courage Award winner after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in May 2018 and returning to the football field in Week 7 at the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.