Texans safety Andre Hal retires from NFL

“Andre Hal is the epitome of what it means to be a Houston Texans player. What he overcame last season is nothing short of incredible and is an inspiration to every single person in this building,” said Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien. “Over the last five years, Andre’s leadership, infectious personality in the locker room and play-making skills on the field were instrumental to our success. He’s what this place is all about. Although Andre will be missed, I have no doubt that he will be extremely successful in the next chapter of his life.”