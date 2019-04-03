Tuesday action on the diamond: Windsor and Central edge out Buris and corrigan

CORRIGAN, TX (KTRE) - The Central Lady Bulldogs and Corrigan Lady Bulldogs had another tough battle with Central edging out Corrigan 2-1.
The game became a pitcher’s dual with Lexi Windsor and Katy Buris controlling the game.
“A lot of credit to Windsor and Buris to keep your composure," Central coach Kurtis Acosta said. "A lot of times it is the first one to blink and neither on blinked.”
Corrigan’s one run came from Molly Rayburn’s home run.
“I really thought that run might hold up,” Acosta said. "This was a team win. We had to fight the entire time to win. You cannot teach or coach someone to fight. It is in you and that is credit to those girls.”
In the sixth Central had basses loaded but could not score. In the seventh Central scored after the tried to steal third and a bad throw alowed the runner to score. In extra innings, Jenae Robinson had a triple but a throw to third went wild and she came in for the score. All that was left was for Windsor to seal the deal with three strike outs to end the game.
“It is pressure for sure on her but I think she was riding that wave of momentum and adrenaline," Acosta said. “She has ice in her veins. It is rare that you see her rattled.”
Central moves to 7-1 in district 21-3A action.. Corrigan fell to 6-2. Diboll beat Woodville 15-0 to remain in first at 8-1. Diboll has a bye on Friday but Central could be tied with Diboll if they beat Hemphill that night. If that scenario plays out then Diboll and Central would meet up on tuesday with the winner being in the driver seat of first place in the district.
Other scores:
Baseball -
Hallsville 6, Lufkin 4
Nacogdoches 12, Marshall 2
Central Heights 11, Newton 0
Hudson 3, Northside Home School 2
Jasper 9, Huntington 5
Diboll 6, Woodville 0
Alto 5, Wells 4
Garrison 10, Mt. Enterprise 0
Shelbyville 1, Gary 0
Softball -
Central 2, Corrigan 1 - 8 innings
Jacksonville 12, Lufkin 3
Diboll 15, Woodville 0
Huntington 4, Jasper 3 - 8 innings
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.