Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A dry and mild afternoon for your Wednesday with highs topping off near 70 degrees. Late tonight, scattered showers will be possible then showers and thunderstorms will be likely starting early tomorrow morning and persist into the afternoon as a weak cold front begins to push through East Texas. Strong to severe thunderstorms could develop with better chances for the eastern half of East Texas. If severe weather develops, the greatest threats would be large hail and damaging gusty winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as well. Despite the front moving through, afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees tomorrow. A brief break in the rain for Friday then showers and thunderstorms likely through the weekend. Sunshine finally returns to East Texas starting on Monday.