Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly sunny skies this morning but cloud cover will increase as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s today with gusty winds at times from the south. Overnight we will sink into the lows 60s with showers starting to make their way into East Texas. Thursday we are expecting widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms with temperatures in the low 80s. We will see the clearing in the evening. A cold front will come through early in the day on Friday clearing out the rain but we will be left with a bit of cloud cover. Storms will return over the weekend but temperatures will stay on the warm side in the middle 70s. Another cold front will come through on Monday morning and will bring back sunshine and upper 70s. The sunshine and warm temperatures will carry over into Tuesday as well.