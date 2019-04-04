East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay and cattle numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
These are from the East Texas Livestock Market report, out of Crockett. Compared to last week, all feeder and heifer weight classes ended a $1.50 to $4 higher.
Slaughter cows and bulls remain under pressure, with the ending figures around 3 to 5 dollars lower. The pressure is due to the drying conditions that are allowing more cull animals to be marketed.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says all hay classes traded fully steady compared to last week.
The panhandle pastures are in good condition after rains and temperatures warmed up to kick spring off.
Coastal bermuda producers here in East Texas are preparing to spray fields to get ready for their new crop.
