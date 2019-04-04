A few strong storms still in play this evening. Better rain and storm coverage arrive this weekend.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A warm and unstable atmosphere will combine with an upper level disturbance to provide us with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms through the early evening hours. A few storms could turn severe, with large hail being the main threat.
Once the storm threat ends this evening, we will catch a break from the wet and stormy weather on Friday before a much better shot of widespread rain and thunderstorms will return to the Piney Woods this weekend.
This weekend storm system will bring us our first significant heavy rain event in over two months and possible severe weather on Saturday. This has prompted the issuance of a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.
Another round of heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms are likely to re-develop on Sunday, which is why indoor plans may be the way to go this weekend.
Rainfall amounts will average two-to-three inches before a weak cold front brings in drier air and a return to sunny skies by early next week.
