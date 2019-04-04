First Alert Weather Day for Saturday

Early Saturday morning a strong upper-level disturbance is expected to track over East Texas. Starting late on Friday, this disturbance will push eastward through portions of Central Texas, where an organized north-south line of strong to severe thunderstorms is likely to form. Once the line reaches East Texas, it is likely to strengthen as conditions will be better fitted for severe weather development. All forms of severe threats are to be expected as the strong line of storms moves through your area. We have been keeping an eye on Saturday since last weekend and not much has changed in the forecast other than our increased confidence of strong/severe storms in East Texas. If you have any plans outside for Saturday, it would be a very good idea to either move it indoors or postpone it for another day. This will be a very disruptive weather event.