IT company to create more than 100 jobs in Crockett

CROCKETT, TX (KTRE) - More jobs are coming to Crockett. IT company Onshore Outsourcing will move into the building left empty when Angelina College left the city.
Onshore Outsourcing is working to grow a highly skilled IT workforce in rural communities, according to the company’s website. The company operates four other facilities across Missouri and Georgia.
Services include application development and support, manual and automated quality assurance testing and data and infrastructure services.
Click here to learn more about Onshore Outsourcing.
