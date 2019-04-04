Judge sentences former Sabine County constable who shot girlfriend in hand to 10 years

HEMPHILL, TX (KTRE) - A former Sabine County constable has pleaded guilty to firing a shotgun through a home’s door in October of 2016 and hitting his girlfriend in the hand. A district judge then sentenced Jerry Dan Webb to 10 years in prison.
Sabine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton confirmed the guilty plea and prison sentence Thursday evening.
Dutton said Webb could be eligible for shock probation after he serves part of his prison sentence.
Webb, of Bronson, was originally charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated assault, second-degree aggravated assault, and state-jail felony evading arrest with a vehicle. He was released from the Sabine County Jail after his initial arrest after he posted bail on a collective bond amount of $385,000.
Because Webb had been charged with first-degree felonies, he could have faced a sentence of up to life in prison.
According to arrest affidavits, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was on the way to a reported shooting in Pineland and was on FM 1 when he was met by a black Dodge Charger. The trooper turned on his lights and said the Charger took off at a high speed.
The trooper reported the chase reached speeds of over 140 miles per hour before Webb finally came to a stop at FM 1 and State Highway 184. He was arrested without incident.
According to a separate affidavit, an officer reported arrived at a house in the 500 block of Longleaf Street and found Lori Willams, who was sitting on the front steps of the house crying. A large part of her clothing was covered in blood.
Williams said Webb had shot her with a shotgun. She said he had come to the house and shot her through a door before dragging her from the room while "stomping me and hitting me in the head with his gun."
In a previous interview, Dutton said that Webb also dragged Williams around by her hair.
The man who lived at the house said he was at home when Webb forced his way into the house, pointed a gun at him and asked, “Where is she at?” and fired a shot into the wall from the living room. He then went to a rear room and shot the door.
The officer reported the front door was damaged and there was a large amount of blood on the floor inside the front door.
Previous stories: Sabine County Constable in jail after evading arrest
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.