LIVE: East Texas ‘Idol’ contestant Riley Thompson talks Top 20, latest performances

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Riley Thomspon, an East Texas native and American Idol contestant, is chatting with East Texas Now about her music and the competition.
At 10:30 a.m., Thompson will be FaceTiming with the East Texas Now newsroom to share her experience so far on American Idol.
Thompson, a student at Mabank High School, moved to the next round of the competition after making it into the Top 20 on Sunday. She performed “Mama’s Broken Heart” by another East Texas native, Miranda Lambert, and was dubbed “Country’s Sweetheart" by Luke Bryan.
On Monday during the Top 20 Solo Performance episode, Thomspon performed “Jolene” made famous by the “Queen of Country,” Dolly Parton.
Thompson is joined in the Top 20 by fellow East Texan Laci Kaye Booth. Booth, a Livingston native, performed a rendition of “I Want You to Want Me” by Cheap Trick during her Top 20 Solo performance.
