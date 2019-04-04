LIVE: Newton Eagles celebrate state championship during ring ceremony

NEWTON, TX (KTRE)- The Newton Eagles are claiming their state championship rings outside the Singletary Stadium Thursday at 1 pm.
Hometown fans have the opportunity to see the 2018 State Champion granite monument on display at the football stadium.
Former head coach and athletic director W.T. Johnston, who last month announced he was retiring, will be honored during the ceremony.
Johnston made headlines with an inspirational post game speech where he talked about playing with purpose and courage, after he was given just months to live earlier in the year.
According to the Newton Eagles Sports Facebook page, the public is invited out to the event.
