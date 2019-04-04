Nacogdoches High School students showcase police training which earned state recognition

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Students from Nacogdoches High School were recently recognized among some of the best at the Texas Public Service Association’s (TPSA) state competition.
The NHS students are part of the school’s Student Response Team, which has undergone weeks of training and police training which prepared them for competition. TPSA focuses on expanding the knowledge of current students enrolled in the Law, Public Safety, Corrections, and Security (LPSCS) Career and Technical Education (CTE) Pathway.
The student-led group is called Dragon SRT. The team competed at the state level on March 28 and 29, where Kevin Venegas received first place in the state in the Foot Pursuit competition.
“Ever since I was younger I wanted to give back to the community in some way,” Venegas said. “If I couldn’t do policing for some reason, if I was bad at my job, I could do therapy for depressed teens, something like that.”
Two other students, Callie Ford and Sachiel Luna, placed third in their Criminal Case Analysis competition. The first year Nacogdoches HS advanced to the state level was 2018, and 2019 was the first year the Dragon SRT placed at state. Venegas is also the first state champion of the school year for NHS.
They all attribute their success to teacher Monica Hill, whose experience as a police officer, sheriff’s deputy, and investigator helped guide them to success.
The TPSA is a co-curricular, nonprofit student organization across the state of Texas which extends learning beyond the classroom for teachers, advisors, and students, according to the TPSA website.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.