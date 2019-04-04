Opening days near for East Texas Farmers Markets

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Plump, juicy tomatoes, tender yellow squash, and succulent, sweet berries will soon be available from East Texas farmers. In preparation for those warm days ahead, local farmers markets are announcing their opening dates for the 2019 season.
Rose City Farmers Market: Farmers and ranchers bring their harvest in from Lindale, Chapel Hill, Whitehouse, Van, Winona, Flint, Gilmer, Mabank, and Tyler and set up their stalls in the heart of Downtown Tyler. Local producers within an 80 mile radius of Downtown Tyler are eligible to apply to join the market. Rose City Farmers Market launches its’ second season at 302 South Broadway Ave. Opening day is Saturday April 20. The bright red signs and colorful tents will be set up just a half-block north of Front Street, across the street from “Off the Square.”
Tyler Farmer’s Market: This market is located in the mall parking lot (the Sears end) on Old Bullard Road. Typically opens the last week of May. We’ll update when they make their announcement for 2019.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market: Tyler’s original farmers market. Local growers only. Opens the first Saturday in May, and closes the last Saturday in July. Saturdays and Tuesdays from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Lindale Farmers Market: This market sells produce, eggs and cottage foods. No crafts. Opening day is Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The market will run each Saturday through August 31. It is located at the Old Mill Pond Museum, just north of Lowe’s on Hwy 69.
Mineola Farmers Market: The Mineola market sells local produce and artisan goods, eggs, honey, and more. Opening day is April 20, and last day will be October 26. Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon at the Pavilion @ Front Street near the Amtrak station.
Historic Longview Farmers Market: The market plans to open on April 13 from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Located at the corner of High and Cotton streets on the site of the former Kelly Plow Works. It is a project of Preservation Longivew, and no products in the market are purchased wholesale and resold. All local. 903-738-6373.
East Texas Farmers Market: This farmers market is located at 1836 S. Jackson in Jacksonville.
Athens Farmers Market: Opening for this market is May 4. The Market runs through November 2, each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s located at 212 N. Palestine Street. This season, in addition to offering fresh, seasonal produce grown from within 50 miles of Athens, they will also offer a variety of locally sourced meat options, and raw local honey, and quality crafted artisanal goods. athenstxfm@gmail.com
Nacogdoches Farmers Market - This market is open year 'round, every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. 107 W. Pearl Street at the Old Hitch Lot in Nacogdoches. nacogdochesfarmersmarket@gmail.com
Lufkin Farmers Market - The Angelina County market is at 2107 S. Medford Drive in Lufkin. Offers a selection of local produce, jellies,honey, plants , flowers and many more vendors . Opening MAY 1,2019. You may call for more details 936-366-4535.
Winnsboro Farmer’s Market - Located in downtown Winnsboro on Market Street. Opens on April 6, from 8 a.m. until noon. Every Saturday through October. 903-440-5392
Mount Vernon Farmers Market, The MVFM will open in May. 100 Main Street, Mount Vernon, Texas. No specific dates on their Facebook page at this time.
Athens Farmers Market - The Athens market runs from May through October, and opening day is Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Located at 212 N. Palestine, Athens, Texas
Marshall Market on the Square: The market is locate at 1 Peter Whetstone Square in Telegraph Park. Opening day is May 18 at 7 a.m. until noon. omemade goodness, heartfelt handicrafts, live music, and contests and crafts.
Sulphur Springs Farmers Market: SSFM begins on May 11, and runs through September 28. Saturdays from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Produce, Meats/Poultry, and hand crafted items.
Other markets will be added to this list if representatives send confirmed information with dates, contact information, and location. Some markets have not started sharing their information for 2019 at this time, so they were not included. Webstaff@kltv.com.
