Opening days near for East Texas Farmers Markets

Rose City Farmers Market: Farmers and ranchers bring their harvest in from Lindale, Chapel Hill, Whitehouse, Van, Winona, Flint, Gilmer, Mabank, and Tyler and set up their stalls in the heart of Downtown Tyler. Local producers within an 80 mile radius of Downtown Tyler are eligible to apply to join the market. Rose City Farmers Market launches its’ second season at 302 South Broadway Ave. Opening day is Saturday April 20. The bright red signs and colorful tents will be set up just a half-block north of Front Street, across the street from “Off the Square.”