Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 04/04/19

Lucky Stop No. 5 at 1516 East Main: 15 demerits for use-by dates needed on sliced meats, anti-siphon valve needed for outside water hose, hand wash sink access impeded, soap and towels not provided at hand sink, paper towels and toilet paper needed in bathroom, walls, floors, or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable, tongs and scoops not stored properly, accurate and visible thermometers not provided for cook, coolers, and freezers, buckets of food not stored properly, and vents not kept clean.