Tax professionals explain most common mistakes taxpayers make before 2019 tax deadline

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The date April 15 may not mean much to the majority of Americans, but for those who have not filed their 2019 income taxes, the date is a countdown to taxes filed and payments squared away.
H&R Block tax analyst Diana Bryan said 25 percent of tax returns are prepared in the last week of filing season, which means there are a lot of people who need to do their taxes in a hurry.
“The big problem I hear from the people who are rushing at the end is sometimes they’re just not getting all of their information in,” said Bryan. “Or they’re making a mistake - something as small as putting the wrong social security number on a child - which will cause it to not go through if they’re trying to e-file, so they need to make sure all those little details are correct.”
Tax professional Bruce Rider added that the most common mistake he sees taxpayers make is failing to report small income and unemployment.
“Report all of your income, because it’s the one thing you leave off that will come back to haunt you in the end,” said Rider. "So, make sure you’ve got all your information: your W-2s, retirement income, social security, unemployment; all of these things come into factor, into play.
“The main thing is to make sure you have all of your paperwork before you send that return to the IRS," Rider added.
Both tax professionals agreed that part of the problem is that not all tax forms are sent at the same time, so it’s easy to misplace all of your information or procrastinate once the final form arrives.
“You might get your W-2s in January, but not get your bank interest or a statement about selling stock until later in the year,” said Bryan. “And then, because all your other stuff has been sitting there for awhile, you just don’t get around to finalizing.”
Another reason Bryan said it’s important not to wait until the last minute to file taxes, especially in 2019, is because of the new tax reform law.
“There have been a lot of extra questions this year, and that’s one reason to get a good tax pro, because you want somebody to really explain your return to you,” Bryan explained. “If you do not know why the numbers are on there, or what they mean, you can make the same mistakes next year financially.”
“We tend to forget things, but the IRS always remembers,” said Rider.
For last-minute filers, tax analysts have one important tip.
“They need to file a tax return or extension by April 15 because failure to file penalties accrue a lot faster and they’re more substantial than just a failure to pay penalty; and so even if you can’t pay what you owe you need to file the tax return itself,” Bryan said.
For more information about penalties, how to file or pay taxes owed to the IRS, or how to file an extension, please visit the IRS website.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.