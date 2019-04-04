Texas bans spiritual advisers in death chambers during execution

(CNN) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will no longer allow spiritual advisors to be present with death row inmates while they are being executed.
The state announced Wednesday it is banning chaplains, ministers, and spiritual advisors of all faiths from the death chamber
They will only be allowed in the neighboring witness rooms.
The move comes after a Supreme Court ruling last week that halted the execution of a Texas inmate who wanted a Buddhist advisor with him.
The court held that the inmate's religious liberties were violated
Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that states had to allow religious advisors of all faiths in or none at all.
"As this Court has repeatedly held, governmental discrimination against religion — in particular, discrimination against religious persons, religious organizations, and religious speech — violates the Constitution," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote.
“The choice of remedy going forward is up to the State. What the State may not do, in my view, is allow Christian or Muslim inmates but not Buddhist inmates to have a religious adviser of their religion in the execution room.”
The inmate's execution has not been rescheduled.
