Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon hours with the potential for severe thunderstorms developing mainly along our easternmost counties. Large hail and gusty damaging winds would be the main threats with these storms but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Rain chances diminish late in the afternoon into the early evening hours as the rain pushes out of Deep East Texas into Louisiana. Along with the rain today, conditions will be warm and windy with highs topping off near 80 degrees this afternoon and winds from the south breezy at 15+ mph with gusts as high as 25 mph possible. Friday will stay mostly dry. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday, April 6th. All of East Texas is included in a SLIGHT (15%) risk of seeing severe weather develop on Saturday due to a strong line of storms expected to move through our area starting late in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. The greatest threats with this severe weather event will be gusty damaging winds that could gust upwards of 60-70+ mph, and hail up to quarter/half dollar size. Localized flooding is possible in low lying, poor drainage areas as we could see 1.00-1.50 inches of rainfall in a short amount of time. The tornado threat is low but not at zero so an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Despite a pair of weak cold fronts arriving today and also early on Monday, temperatures will likely stay at or above average for the 7 day period in the mid to upper 70s over the weekend and near 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.