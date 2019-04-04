Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon hours with the potential for severe thunderstorms developing mainly along our easternmost counties. Large hail and gusty damaging winds would be the main threats with these storms but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Rain chances diminish late in the afternoon into the early evening hours as the rain pushes out of Deep East Texas into Louisiana. Along with the rain today, conditions will be warm and windy with highs topping off near 80 degrees this afternoon and winds from the south breezy at 15+ mph with gusts as high as 25 mph possible. Friday should stay mostly dry but cloud cover will likely stick around through the better part of the day. Showers and thunderstorms return in full force for Saturday, Sunday and possibly even early on Monday before clearing out for good, with rainfall totals potentially reaching as high as 1.5″-3.00″. Despite a pair of weak cold fronts arriving today and also early on Monday, temperatures will likely stay at or above average for the 7 day period in the mid to upper 70s over the weekend and near 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.